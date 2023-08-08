Sinkhole closes lanes on Hwy. 400, causing major delays

Drivers heading between Barrie and Toronto faced unexpected delays on Highway 400 as the long weekend ended.
A large sinkhole was reported near Bradford on Monday evening, initially closing southbound lanes on a portion of Highway 400 near Highway 88 and Line 5.
The Ministry of Transportation was informed and drivers were warned to expect delays.
Ontario Provincial Police said that, although the sinkhole appeared relatively small from the road, it continues around 11 feet below the surface.
“We’ve got major problems,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.
Police did not report any injuries.
On Tuesday, a northbound and southbound lane were both blocked in the area, leading to traffic delays.
OPP warned the delays could continue for several days while the issue was fixed.
