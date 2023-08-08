Motorcyclist dies after fleeing peace officer: Kitscoty, Alta. RCMP

One man has died in a motorcycle crash and the Kitscoty RCMP is investigating.
On Monday shortly after 1 p.m., Kitscoty RCMP say they were told to be on the lookout for a motorcycle that fled from an attempted traffic stop by a community peace officer near Lloydminster.
At 1:14 p.m., police say they got a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. The motorcycle matched the description from the earlier incident.
A 58-year-old male resident of the County of Rural Vermilion River, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP say they remained on the scene for several hours investigating the collision.
