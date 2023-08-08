Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist dies after fleeing peace officer: Kitscoty, Alta. RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 6:17 pm
Kitscoty RCMP is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that left one man dead. View image in full screen
Kitscoty RCMP are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead. Handout / Alberta RCMP
One man has died in a motorcycle crash and the Kitscoty RCMP is investigating.

On Monday shortly after 1 p.m., Kitscoty RCMP say they were told to be on the lookout for a motorcycle that fled from an attempted traffic stop by a community peace officer near Lloydminster.

At 1:14 p.m., police say they got a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. The motorcycle matched the description from the earlier incident.

Wreckage from the crash of a motorcycle police say fled from an attempted traffic stop by a peace officer near Lloydminster. View image in full screen
Wreckage from the crash of a motorcycle police say fled from an attempted traffic stop by a peace officer near Lloydminster. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group

A 58-year-old male resident of the County of Rural Vermilion River, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say they remained on the scene for several hours investigating the collision.

Wreckage from the motorcycle crash on Aug 7, 2023 on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. View image in full screen
Wreckage from the motorcycle crash on Aug. 7, 2023 on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

