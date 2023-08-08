Motorcyclist dies after fleeing peace officer: Kitscoty, Alta. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died in a motorcycle crash and the Kitscoty RCMP is investigating.

On Monday shortly after 1 p.m., Kitscoty RCMP say they were told to be on the lookout for a motorcycle that fled from an attempted traffic stop by a community peace officer near Lloydminster.

At 1:14 p.m., police say they got a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. The motorcycle matched the description from the earlier incident.

View image in full screen Wreckage from the crash of a motorcycle police say fled from an attempted traffic stop by a peace officer near Lloydminster. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group

A 58-year-old male resident of the County of Rural Vermilion River, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say they remained on the scene for several hours investigating the collision.

View image in full screen Wreckage from the motorcycle crash on Aug. 7, 2023 on Highway 16 near Range Road 20. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group