Investigation underway in Langley for serious crash involving motorcycle

Glover Road has reopened in both directions following an early morning crash between the Langley ByPass and 64th Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMDICARS) was called out.

Police said the incident involved a motorcycle, but have not provided further details at this time.

According to Cpl. Dave Noon with LMDICARS, the B.C. Day long weekend has historically been one of the deadliest on the province’s roads.

“If driving this weekend, be patient, put the phone away, slow down and don’t drink and drive,” Noon tweeted.

“There are no secrets on how to get where you are going safely.”

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. issued a release on Friday regarding long weekend holiday statistics.

That release is available online.