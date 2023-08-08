Suspect sought after sexual assault reported at Aurora fast food restaurant: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Aurora.
York Regional Police said on Aug. 4 at around 9:10 p.m., a female was in a fast food restaurant on First Commerce Drive when a man approached her.
Police said the man touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.
According to police, officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a heavy build and dark brown hair and facial hair.
He was seen wearing glasses and a white t-shirt with a logo, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
