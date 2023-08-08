Menu

Crime

RCMP in southern Alberta seek suspect after runner hit by car and left in ditch

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 4:05 pm
Raymond RCMP say a runner ended up in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident. View image in full screen
Raymond RCMP say a runner ended up in the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident. Handout / RCMP
Mounties in southern Alberta are seeking information from the public to help them find a hit-and-run suspect after a runner was hit by a vehicle late last month.

Raymond RCMP said the victim was out running when he was struck from behind by a car on Township Road 64A near Stirling, Alta., on July 31, at 10 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed in northeast Calgary hit-and-run'
Woman killed in northeast Calgary hit-and-run

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said another driver saw the collision and helped the victim — who ended up in a ditch — and called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The make and model of the suspect’s car is unknown, but police said the sedan will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the car and/or side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '6 injured in Brampton hit-and-run crash'
6 injured in Brampton hit-and-run crash
