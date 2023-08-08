RCMP in southern Alberta seek suspect after runner hit by car and left in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in southern Alberta are seeking information from the public to help them find a hit-and-run suspect after a runner was hit by a vehicle late last month.

Raymond RCMP said the victim was out running when he was struck from behind by a car on Township Road 64A near Stirling, Alta., on July 31, at 10 p.m.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said another driver saw the collision and helped the victim — who ended up in a ditch — and called 911.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The make and model of the suspect’s car is unknown, but police said the sedan will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the car and/or side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers.