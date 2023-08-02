Menu

Crime

Tesla driver may have witnessed deadly hit and run, Surrey RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:30 pm
A vigil was held Tuesday night in Surrey to support a family torn apart by the actions of a hit-and-run driver. 31-year-old Zachary Frise was killed over the weekend, and as Christa Dao reports, he leaves behind a wife and young son.
Surrey RCMP is hoping to find the driver of a white Tesla they believe may have witnessed a fatal hit and run on Saturday.

Zachary Frise, 31, was walking near 128th Street and 82nd Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday when he was struck by a driver.

He later died in hospital, leaving behind a wife and young son.

On Wednesday, Mounties said they’d determined the Tesla drove by the scene moments after Frise was struck, and that its cameras may have recorded footage of the collision or the suspect fleeing the scene.

Mounties are looking for the driver of this tesla. Police believe the vehicle’s dash cam may have recorded the fatal collision. View image in full screen
Mounties are looking for the driver of this tesla. Police believe the vehicle’s dash cam may have recorded the fatal collision. Surrey RCMP

Police said the Tesla driver may not even know they’d driven by the fatal incident.

Mounties have also issued an appeal to the suspect driver to turn themselves in.

“There is a family grieving the loss of their loved one and they deserve answers,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a media release.

“Police are urging the driver involved in the collision to contact them. Although you can’t change what happened, you can do the right thing and help bring some closure to the family.”

On Tuesday night, Frise’s family and friends gathered at the scene of the fatal collision to remember him.

Trending Now

“We’re not good. None of us are good. Our son was in the prime of his life and somebody just took it all away,” his mother Charlene Marchand said. “We need to find the person responsible to try to give us a little bit of closure.”

Supporters have also launched a GoFundMe campaign for Frise’s family.

Police have previously said they believe there were multiple people at the scene of the crash, some of whom may have witnessed the collision.

Investigators are also looking for a blue sedan with front-end damage last seen driving northbound on 128 Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video or information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

SurreySurrey RCMPPedestrian FatalSurrey fatalSurrey hit and runsurrey pedestrian fatalZachary Frise
