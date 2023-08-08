Saskatchewan uranium major contributor to Manhattan Project

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan played a larger role in the development of the first nuclear weapons than most people are aware, according to an expert on the Manhattan Project.

Craig Baird, host of the Canadian History Ehx podcast, says Saskatchewan was one of the United States’ most prominent uranium suppliers during the nuclear arms race.

“We hear about people like Oppenheimer and Einstein or people who were actually working on the project but very little about our role in it. I think most people don’t even know the uranium mostly came from Canada.

“Uranium City definitely was a major supplier,” Baird said. “The nearby Beaver Lodge Mine was kind of the main mine and operated from 1953 to 1982 and by the 1960s, Saskatchewan was essentially the uranium capital of the world.”

It’s been close to 80 years since the introduction of nuclear weapons — bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki designed by the United States in 1945.

The bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki used a nuclear fission reaction where neutrons were accelerated into atoms, splitting them and creating forces up to 20 kilotons.

“The arms race is already in place by 1946, a year after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs are dropped,” said retired University of Regina professor Jim Harding.

“Canada is at the centre of that, because we are one of the main sources of uranium, both at Elliot Lake (Ont.) and Uranium City, for the U.S. arms race escalation from about 1953 on. So every speck of uranium that was mined out of northern Ontario and northern Saskatchewan went into nuclear weapons, mostly the U.S. ones, although a few contracts also went to Britain,” Harding said.

In the 1950s, Saskatchewan’s uranium mining was in full swing, the province having some of the richest mines in the world.

“Macarther River Mine is the highest-grade uranium mine in the world, averaging about 22 per cent radium, which is 100 times richer than most other mines,” Baird explained. “For the United States, it made sense to get it from Canada; they didn’t have to transport it overseas.”

In 1952, another method of destruction was created.

Unlike the nuclear bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, hydrogen bombs used nuclear fusion.

“Massively more powerful,” University of Saskatchewan physics department head Michael Bradley said. “Fission bombs were already powerful, but fusion weapons are more powerful.”

These were 1,000 times more powerful than the bombs dropped in Japan.

The mushroom cloud from Hiroshima travelled 18 kilometres into the sky. In comparison, the world’s largest hydrogen bomb, the Tsar bomb, travelled 64 kilometres.

The average plane only flies 10 kilometres high in the sky.

According to the United Nations, 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted between 1945 and 1996 before the comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty.

It is believed that since 1998, only North Korea has continued testing nuclear weapons.

