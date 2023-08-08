Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, imitation firearm seized at Cobourg home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 12:12 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested two after investigators seized drugs and an imitation firearm on Aug. 7, 2023.
Cobourg Police Service
Two people face drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting drug activity in Northumberland County, officers — with the help of the Port Hope Police Service — executed a search warrant at a King Street West address.

Investigators seized an imitation firearm with handgun pellets along with 89.17 grams of purple fentanyl, nine grams of cocaine and 0.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and over $3,000 in cash.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $36,650.

A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Cobourg, were arrested and jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of production of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl),  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of ammunition and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled at court in Cobourg, police said.

