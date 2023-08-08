2 arrested after drugs, imitation firearm seized at Cobourg home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting drug activity in Northumberland County, officers — with the help of the Port Hope Police Service — executed a search warrant at a King Street West address.

Investigators seized an imitation firearm with handgun pellets along with 89.17 grams of purple fentanyl, nine grams of cocaine and 0.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and over $3,000 in cash.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $36,650.

A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Cobourg, were arrested and jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of production of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of ammunition and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled at court in Cobourg, police said.