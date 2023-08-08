City of Calgary seeks new committee, board members

The City of Calgary is looking for residents to fill volunteer positions on 22 boards, commissions and committees (BCCs) to provide guidance to city council on local concerns.
The city issued the call Tuesday, saying it is seeking a diverse crew to provide city council with perspective, input and recommendations on civic issues, including urban design, climate change and social well-being.
Membership requirements vary depending on the BCC. The city is looking for residents of Calgary who are at least 18 years old with the time and desire to give back to the community.
Indigenous and under-represented groups are encouraged to apply, as well as those with expertise relevant a specific BCC.
There are vacancies on the following BCCs:
- Advisory Committee on Accessibility
- Anti-Racism Action Committee
- Assessment Review Board
- Audit Committee
- Beltline Community Investment Fund Committee
- BiodiverCity Advisory Committee
- Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee
- Calgary Airport Authority
- Calgary General Hospital Legacy Fund Review Committee
- Calgary Planning Commission
- Calgary Police Commission
- Calgary Salutes Committee
- Calgary Transit Access Eligibility Appeal Board
- Climate Advisory Committee
- Community Peace Officer Oversight Committee
- Licence and Community Standards Appeal Board
- Platform Calgary
- Saddledome Foundation
- Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee
- Subdivision and Development Appeal Board
- Urban Design Review Panel
- Ward Boundary Commission
The city says BCC volunteers play an important role in bringing together citizens and the city to achieve the common goal of strengthening the community.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. Eligibility requirements, length of term, time commitments and online application forms can be found on calgary.ca/boards.
