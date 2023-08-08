City of Calgary seeks new committee, board members

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is looking for residents to fill volunteer positions on 22 boards, commissions and committees (BCCs) to provide guidance to city council on local concerns.

The city issued the call Tuesday, saying it is seeking a diverse crew to provide city council with perspective, input and recommendations on civic issues, including urban design, climate change and social well-being.

Membership requirements vary depending on the BCC. The city is looking for residents of Calgary who are at least 18 years old with the time and desire to give back to the community.

Indigenous and under-represented groups are encouraged to apply, as well as those with expertise relevant a specific BCC.

There are vacancies on the following BCCs:

Advisory Committee on Accessibility

Anti-Racism Action Committee

Assessment Review Board

Audit Committee

Beltline Community Investment Fund Committee

BiodiverCity Advisory Committee

Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee

Calgary Airport Authority

Calgary General Hospital Legacy Fund Review Committee

Calgary Planning Commission

Calgary Police Commission

Calgary Salutes Committee

Calgary Transit Access Eligibility Appeal Board

Climate Advisory Committee

Community Peace Officer Oversight Committee

Licence and Community Standards Appeal Board

Platform Calgary

Saddledome Foundation

Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee

Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

Urban Design Review Panel

Ward Boundary Commission

The city says BCC volunteers play an important role in bringing together citizens and the city to achieve the common goal of strengthening the community.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. Eligibility requirements, length of term, time commitments and online application forms can be found on calgary.ca/boards.