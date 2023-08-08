Menu

Fire at former Belleville church was arson: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 11:08 am
Belleville police, along with firefighters and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a fire at a former church in the city.
Local police, firefighters and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating what they call an act of arson at a former church in Belleville.

The incident took place Monday evening at 333 Church St. No one was injured during the fire, but police were called in to investigate the suspicious blaze.

The cause is still under investigation.

Detectives from Belleville police’s criminal investigations unit are asking anyone with information about the blaze to contact them.

