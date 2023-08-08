Send this page to someone via email

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s six shows in Toronto next November will go on sale starting Wednesday, according to Ticketmaster.

Demand for Swift’s Canadian appearance as part of her Eras Tour is expected to be high, given her sellout performances in the United States that have led to earthquakes and economic boosts for regions.

“The cost of the tickets is going to be immense,” Daniel Tsai, a business lecturer at the University of Toronto, recently told Global News.

“For many people this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a huge cultural phenomenon such as Taylor Swift.”

Here is what you need to know about tickets for Swift’s Canadian shows.

Where can I find Taylor Swift tickets?

While Swift’s Eras Tour is currently underway, the megastar won’t be appearing in Canada until November 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 Ready for it, Swifties? Superstar Taylor Swift coming to Canada

Unless more Canadian dates are added, Swift will only perform at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto from Nov. 14 to 16, 2024, and then Nov. 21 to 23.

Tickets will go sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern on Ticketmaster.ca.

How do I get tickets?

When Swift announced her Canadian shows on Aug. 3, Ticketmaster said it was using a registration process to weed out bots and professional resellers.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans had until Aug. 5 to register, and on Tuesday a limited number of them will receive an email confirming their access to the “verified fan sale,” and will be given an access code, the company said. All others will be placed on a waitlist.

“Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while currently-available inventory lasts,” Ticketmaster said.

0:32 Taylor Swift announces 6 new shows in Toronto for Eras tour in 2024

RBC customers will have another chance at getting Swift tickets. The bank announced Friday it partnered with Swift to secure a limited number of tickets for members of its Avion Rewards program.

RBC Avion members must register for the tickets, and if they are selected, they will be notified by Ticketmaster on or before Aug. 15. Avion members have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Tuesday to register.

Those tickets will go on sale on Aug. 16, Ticketmaster states.

Story continues below advertisement

How will the ticket sale work?

According to Ticketmaster, fans who receive email confirmation will be given a specified time and a link to click. Doing so, they will be placed in the “Smart Queue,” the company said.

The waiting room will open 30 minutes before the verified fan sale begins.

6:04 Nanaimo Taylor Swift fan tells story of receiving memorable gift from star

To keep their place in line, Ticketmaster advises fans to stay on the page, not refresh and not open more than one browser window. At the specified time, click the link you were sent.

Story continues below advertisement

Once it’s their turn, fans can shop for tickets by using their unique access code they received via email. Each event has a strict four ticket limit per customer.

What can I do to prepare?

Ticketmaster is advising Swift fans with confirmation codes to arrive early for the sale.

It advises fans to be signed into their accounts ahead of time and to make sure their payment info is up to date.

2:41 Young Swiftie from B.C. gets memorable gift from pop star at Seattle concert

Demand to see Swift will be high, especially given the money that has been spent to see her in the U.S., said music industry expert Eric Alper. On average, fans have spent US$1,300 not only on tickets, but on other items such as hotels and food.

Story continues below advertisement

“The one thing that people aren’t really discussing a whole lot is for 65 years in the music industry, it would be absurd to ask your fan base to buy tickets 16 months in advance,” he told Global News recently.

“This is a guarantee that Taylor Swift is going to be the single biggest artist in the world until at least the year 2025. She’s not done yet with this tour. We’ve only seen the beginning of what is going to be music’s first billion-dollar tour and then some.”