Crime

RCMP surround Kelowna condo complex in response to ‘barricaded person’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 8:37 pm
RCMP seen outside of a Kelowna condo complex on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP seen outside of a Kelowna condo complex on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Global News
Police urged people to stay away from a south Kelowna neighbourhood as they responded to reports of a person barricaded in an apartment on Monday.

A large number of Kelowna RCMP officers along with members of an emergency response team could be seen surrounding the Bridgewater Estates on Gordon Avenue near Cook Road.

“As police officers are responding to this unfolding event, we are asking the public to keep their distance  from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said in a media release.

Witnesses told Global News police appeared to be focused on a white truck, and were setting spike belts up around it.

More to come…

Kelowna RCMP investigate dispute that ends in injuries

 

