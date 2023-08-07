RCMP surround Kelowna condo complex in response to ‘barricaded person’

Send this page to someone via email

Police urged people to stay away from a south Kelowna neighbourhood as they responded to reports of a person barricaded in an apartment on Monday.

A large number of Kelowna RCMP officers along with members of an emergency response team could be seen surrounding the Bridgewater Estates on Gordon Avenue near Cook Road.

“As police officers are responding to this unfolding event, we are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said in a media release.

Witnesses told Global News police appeared to be focused on a white truck, and were setting spike belts up around it.

More to come…

