Crews douse brush fire at foot of Grouse Mountain

Crews were able to quickly tackle a brush fire that broke out in the Forest Hills area of North Vancouver on Monday.

The flames were spotted in the early afternoon in a gully near powerlines just off Skyline Road at the foot of Grouse Mountain.

The location of the fire on the mountain caused a unique challenge for crews, who found themselves more than 365 metres (1,200 feet) from the nearest fire hydrant.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said firefighters ended up having to link multiple pumper trucks together to provide a supply of water to the fire line.

As of 3 p.m., the service said it had nearly extinguished the flames.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.