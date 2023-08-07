Menu

Crime

Driver killed in collision with parked semi-truck in Delta

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 2:11 pm
One person is dead after crashing into a parked semi-truck in Delta overnight. View image in full screen
One person is dead after crashing into a parked semi-truck in Delta overnight. Global News
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a parked commercial truck in Delta, B.C., early Monday.

Delta police said the driver collided with a semi-truck with a trailer attached that was parked at the Highway 91 pullout north of Highway 10 shortly before 2 a.m.

Click to play video: 'RCMP road safety warning'
RCMP road safety warning

No one was in the truck, and the lone person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were still in the early stages of the investigation and unable to comment on what factors may have played into the crash.

 

