Crime

2 injured in downtown stabbing Monday morning, Toronto police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 8:14 am
Toronto police on the scene of a stabbing reported early on the morning of Aug. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a stabbing reported early on the morning of Aug. 7, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Two people were taken to a trauma centre after they were stabbed in Toronto on Monday morning.

Toronto police said the stabbing was reported at Parliament and Queen streets before 4:30 a.m. Officers said two victims were stabbed.

Paramedics told Global News both victims were taken to a trauma centre; one had life-threatening injuries, the other suffered serious injuries.

Both victims were male, according to medics.

Police said the cause of the incident was not yet clear on Monday morning, though investigators do not believe either of the men stabbed is a suspect.

Queen Street was closed from Parliament to Power streets Monday morning.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingQueen StreetParliament Street
