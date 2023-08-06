Menu

Canada

Victoria police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing man

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 6:38 pm
Police in Victoria are turning to the public to help locate a missing man.

Matthew Day, who is deemed by police to be a high-risk missing person, was last seen on Friday.

Police said Day has not been in contact with his family, which is “very unusual” for him.

The 41-year-old man is described by police as standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a medium build and short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

“While officers have no information that Matt is at immediate risk of harm, the circumstances under which he has gone missing are considered high-risk,” Victoria police staff said in a release.

If anyone has seen Day, police are asking them to call 911.

It is unclear what the circumstances are of his disappearance and police did not say where he was last seen.

