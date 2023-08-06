This local Calgary band hopes to represent the city in Canada’s music scene

These four men have been friends for more than a decade and now they’re playing at the biggest events in Calgary.

Frank Mona is a local alternative rock band that plays covers of classic songs along with their original music. The four band members — vocalist Dom Wong, lead guitarist Nico Policzer, drummer Peyton Lam and bassist Ben Franzky — take inspiration from an “eclectic mix of influences” in rock music to create their own unique sound.

Since 2012, the four bandmates produced two EPs and participated in numerous contests. They were nominated for the Prophets of Music Emerging Artist Award at the 2022 YYC Music Awards and placed second at the Ship and Anchor’s songwriting contest.

They’ve also played in numerous Calgary events, drawing crowds at the Lilac Festival in July and the Taste of Calgary on Sunday morning. They’ve also played in pubs and bars in the city such as The Unicorn and The Ship and Anchor Pub.

“Our first show was at (a graduation party), so the band’s always been an extension of our friendship and that’s why we sound pretty tight and the vibes are so good,” Policzer told Global News.

“There is something special about the instruments making the sounds and when people look up and see us on stage. It’s something else,” Wong said.

The band isn’t just playing locally. The four bandmates just got back from their Fury Road 2023 Tour in British Columbia, playing in places like Revelstoke, Vancouver and Tofino.

But they said there is something special about playing in Calgary because they were all born and raised there and everyone has a deep connection to the city’s music scene.

“We could do it for a long time … It’s really special to be able to be a part of the upcoming music scene,” Wong said.

“We’ve met all these other musicians and bands that we played with, and it’s really cool to be playing for your city and representing them in the music scene … As a younger band, it’s pretty neat.”

Frank Mona can be found on Apple Music and Spotify.