Fire

Lladner Creek wildfire near Sparwood, B.C. grows to 820 hectares

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 2:18 pm
The blaze, suspected to be caused by lightning, is considered a wildfire of note, and is burning out of control. View image in full screen
The blaze, suspected to be caused by lightning, is considered a wildfire of note, and is burning out of control. BC Wildfire Service
The Lladner Creek wildfire burning just outside the community of Sparwood, B.C. has grown to 820 hectares.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire’s size increase is partially due to Saturday’s prescribed burn operations, and the growth that did occur was at high elevation away from the community. Fire activity on Sunday morning remains relatively low.

“Humidity has increased in the area and onsite fire behaviour on Sunday morning was noted at rank 1 with pockets of rank 2,” said BC Wildfire Service.

“Increased cloud cover, smoke and isolated showers will result with slightly cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity.”

The blaze, suspected to be caused by lightning, is considered a wildfire of note, and is burning out of control.

Prescribed burns will continue on Sunday on the east slope of the fire, to try and burn off some of the unburnt fuel between the fire edge and control lines.

“Crews will be beginning these ignitions late morning,” said BC Wildfire Service.

“Residents can expect to see an increase in fire behaviour on the ignition site, with a medium intensity rank 3 / 4 fire behaviour expected on the ignition site.”

Thirty-nine ground crew members, eight pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters are currently responding to this incident along with 53 structural protection personnel.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for properties on upper and lower Matevic Drive, as well as all properties in Sparwood Heights, south of Sparwood Heights Drive.

