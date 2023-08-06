Canada suspending supports to Niger government following military coup

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has announced it will stop providing financial assistance to Niger’s government in the wake of a military coup in the West African country.

Leaders of the military junta are facing a Sunday deadline from the Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible foreign intervention.

Global Affairs Canada says in a statement that the coup is a serious threat to democracy and stability in the region.

It says the Canadian government is suspending all direct funding to Niger’s government, but other assistance to vulnerable populations such as health and education will continue.

“Canada reiterates its solidarity with the people of Niger and its support for democracy, peace, inclusive governance and the rule of law. In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds, ” the statement says.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says in the statement that Canada supports ECOWAS mediation efforts, and the democratically elected government must immediately be reinstated.

“We are concerned by the impact that this seizure of power by force will have on the people of Niger, particularly the most vulnerable. Respect for democracy is essential for stability and cooperation efforts in Niger,” says Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen.

The Global Affairs Department says a bilateral development deal signed with Niger in 2020 had been expected to reach an annual budget of $10 million per year by 2026.

The program disbursed $2.71 million in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Canada’s total international assistance to Niger reached $59.33 million, of which $8.7 million was for humanitarian assistance.