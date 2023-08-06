Indigenous dancers centre stage at Queen City Ex

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous performers were at centre stage at the Queen City Ex on Saturday.

With Heather O’ Watch reading in English and Cree, The Mother Teresa Middle School, The Buffalo Boys and other First Nations dancers took the stage.

Kawacatoose hoop dancer Terrance Littletent was among those who performed at the Ex. His hoop dance about the journey of the eagle tells a tale passed down by his late uncle, Kirby Littletent.

“As he sits in his nest, he uses his wings, what he sees and what he mimics, to make his wings stronger. That’s basically the whole story of my routine, the story of the eagle,” Littletent said.

Littletent has been hoop dancing for 37 years. He said it serves as an important tool to preserve his culture.

“Doing the hoop dance allowed me to honour the legacy of my late uncle, who choreographed this dance alongside with me to show the world the gracious and the presence of our Indigenous people, who are still here today, who are still dancing, and still singing, and still have our language here today,” he said.

Littletent’s dance was accompanied by drumming and singing from the Kawacatoose boys.