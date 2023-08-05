Menu

Headline link
Canada

Collision on Skaha Lake in Okanagan claims life of Alberta girl, 14

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 4:25 pm
A file photo of Skaha Lake, located beside Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
A file photo of Skaha Lake, located beside Penticton, B.C. Google Maps
A long-weekend outing in the Okanagan has turned tragic for a visiting family.

Penticton RCMP say two watercraft (jetskis) collided in the middle of Skaha Lake on Friday at around 8 p.m., and that four youths sustained serious injuries.

Police say the youths were rescued and taken to Skaha Marina, where two off-duty doctors and personnel from B.C. Emergency Health Services attempted life-saving measures before all four were rushed to hospital.

“Tragically, one of the victims, a 14-year-old female from Alberta, succumbed to her injuries at hospital,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Bentham.

“The three remaining youth have all been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.”

Police say the family is being supported by RCMP victim services and arrangements are being made to assist them in returning to Alberta.

“No criminality is suspected and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this tragic incident,” police say, adding they are still investigating.

