Toronto police make 3rd arrest after man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted in July

Police in Toronto have made a third arrest as they investigate a kidnapping reported in July.

In the incident, police say several people approached a vehicle and took the keys from a man. The people then stole the man’s vehicle, forced him into another car, and took him to a bank machine, police allege.

Police say the kidnappers threatened to assault the victim if he didn’t give them money and took him to “numerous locations” throughout the city.

The initial confrontation took place on July 5, around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Wellington Street West and Bay Street. The man was reportedly released in the Humber Bay Park area.

Police say he was threatened with a gun and baseball bat.

“The suspects continued to assault the victim and demand more money before fleeing,” police say.

In July, police made two arrests. A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both arrested and face several charges.

A third man, a 26-year-old with no fixed address, was arrested, police announced on Saturday.