Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police make 3rd arrest after man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted in July

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 4:31 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto have made a third arrest as they investigate a kidnapping reported in July.

In the incident, police say several people approached a vehicle and took the keys from a man. The people then stole the man’s vehicle, forced him into another car, and took him to a bank machine, police allege.

Police say the kidnappers threatened to assault the victim if he didn’t give them money and took him to “numerous locations” throughout the city.

The initial confrontation took place on July 5, around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Wellington Street West and Bay Street. The man was reportedly released in the Humber Bay Park area.

Police say he was threatened with a gun and baseball bat.

Trending Now

“The suspects continued to assault the victim and demand more money before fleeing,” police say.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, police made two arrests. A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both arrested and face several charges.

A third man, a 26-year-old with no fixed address, was arrested, police announced on Saturday.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSKidnappingWellington StreetBay StreetToronto kidnappingHumber Bay Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices