Arrest made in Winnipeg stabbing after random attack leaves man injured

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an early morning stabbing yesterday.

On Friday, at 1 a.m. police went to the area of Beverley Street and Wellington Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple body injuries as a result of being stabbed. Police say he was given emergency medical care with the application of a tourniquet before the ambulance arrived.

He was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable. Police say the attacker had fled before they arrived.

Officers later made an arrest near Home Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for minor upper-body injuries before being conveyed to police headquarters for processing.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe an attacker had approached the victim and asked for a cigarette and then, unprovoked, stabbed the victim multiple times, before fleeing the area.

Police say they believe the incident to be random.

A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).