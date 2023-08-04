Emergency crews recover body from Calgary’s Bow River

Calgary police are holding an area near the Bridgeland LRT station along Memorial Drive after a body was discovered in the Bow River on Friday.
Police said they’re not sure at this time if the death is suspicious, but officers are making sure the scene isn’t disturbed.
Members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic rescue team were called in to assist with recovering the body from the river.
The medical examiner has been called in, but no further details are being given at this time.
More to come…
