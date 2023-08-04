Baseball-size hail expected as areas south of Calgary placed under severe thunderstorm warning

See more sharing options

Areas south and west of Calgary were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday afternoon.

Active weather is expected to blow east toward the city.

Just before 5 p.m., Environment Canada said a severe thunderstorm in south central Alberta was capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain and up to baseball-size hail.

Intense lightning is likely and tornadoes are a possibility with any thunderstorm that develops.

Areas under the warning included Foothills County near Cayley, Longview, Eden Valley, Willow Creek, Nanton and Parkland.

Rocky View County near Cochrane was also placed under a thunderstorm watch.

“Thunderstorms have developed in the foothills. There is a chance that one or two of these storms may become severe, producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall,” Environemnt Canada said.

“We could still see something in (Calgary) yet this evening,” Global News weather anchor Paul Dunphy said.