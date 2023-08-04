Support growing for search of Manitoba landfill for remains of Indigenous women

Send this page to someone via email

Support is building and calls are growing louder for the search of a landfill north of Winnipeg.

The remains of two Indigenous women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, are believed to be in the Prairie Green landfill, just north of Winnipeg. Last month, Premier Heather Stefanson issued a statement saying her government would not support or fund the search of the landfill, citing safety risks.

The decision prompted protests and public outcry, as well as a blockade at the Brady Road landfill, south of Winnipeg, that lasted nearly two weeks.

On Thursday, Portage and Main was closed to traffic as protesters filled the intersection for a round dance, before marching to the Manitoba Legislative building.

View image in full screen A round dance is held at Portage and Main on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Global News

“We’re not going anywhere, we’re here to get louder and make sure our voices are head,” said Melissa Robinson, a cousin to Morgan Harris, outside the legislative building on Thursday.

Demonstrations of support have been building across the country, including a protest in Vancouver this week that saw hundreds of people on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, with some protesters covering themselves in garbage in a show of solidarity.

Support online has also been pouring in from across the globe. This week, the hashtag #searchthelandfill has been used more than 16,000 times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At Camp Morgan, at a protest camp set up outside the Brady Road landfill in honour of Morgan Harris, supporters have been coming from far and wide.

“At the end of the day, we’re here for one purpose only. That’s to search the landfill. Bring our sisters home,” said Ben, a supporter who came from Calgary to stay at Camp Morgan and show his support.

View image in full screen A woman sings and drums a traditional song at Camp Morgan near the Brady Road Landfill on Friday, August 4, 2023. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Ben, who chose not to share his last name, said the national and international support is what helps them keep the momentum going.

“The one thing we’ve been pressing for is solidarity. We need to have that show of solidarity, that we’re all here for support,” he said.

“For every car that comes by (the camp) and gives us a vulgar slur, we have 10-20 cars that come by and blow their horns in solidarity.”

On Friday, a group from Edmonton was also expected to arrive at Camp Morgan, bringing red dresses to hang on the fence. Ben says they’re hoping to get thousands of dresses to hang at Camp Morgan.

He also says he doesn’t plan on going anywhere until the landfill is searched.

“We’re taking our power back with our voice and with our actions,” he said.

“We’re already getting support from across the nation and this is only going to get bigger and this is only going to get louder the longer this goes on.”

John Gonzalez came to Camp Morgan from Rhode Island, just a few hours from New York City.

“What these young people are doing here (at Camp Morgan), expect more of it,” Gonzalez told Global News.

View image in full screen John Gonzalez, who is originally from Pimicikamak First Nation, came all the way from Rhode Island to show his support at Camp Morgan. Jordan Pearn / Global News

“People are coming here in a good way, they’re not coming here with aggression. I believe there’s a new power in the wind, one that doesn’t come by way of aggression but by way of compassion, with the heart opening up. I think more has been done by peaceful resistance.”

Gonzalez, who is originally from Pimicikamak First Nation or Cross Lake, Man., said he believes the impact of the movement will go far beyond Treaty 1 territory.

“I think we’re going to sit back here and see a lot of magic happen,” he said. “Not just by the local people here in Winnipeg, but on a global stage.”