Assault and robbery suspect sought by Calgary Police

Calgary Police are asking the public for help to identify a person they believe to be responsible for the assault and attempted robbery of a man in his car in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park.
On Thursday, shortly before 1 a.m., Police say a man was parking his car in front of a home in the 300 block of 33 Avenue N.E., when an unknown man approached the vehicle and tried to open the door.
The victim was able to lock the car doors, however, the suspect pulled on the open window, broke the glass, and climbed into the car through the window. The suspect physically assaulted the victim, who was able to exit the vehicle through the passenger side door.
The suspect followed the victim, a brief fight occurred and the suspect then fled the scene. The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries that did not need medical attention.
Calgary police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, about 5’10” tall, with a slim build and dark brown or black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
