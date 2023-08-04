Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Assault and robbery suspect sought by Calgary Police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 3:46 pm
The person Calgary Police believe to be responsible for an assault and attempted robbery in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park. View image in full screen
The person Calgary Police believe to be responsible for an assault and attempted robbery in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park. Handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police are asking the public for help to identify a person they believe to be responsible for the assault and attempted robbery of a man in his car in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park.

On Thursday, shortly before 1 a.m., Police say a man was parking his car in front of a home in the 300 block of 33 Avenue N.E., when an unknown man approached the vehicle and tried to open the door.

The victim was able to lock the car doors, however, the suspect pulled on the open window, broke the glass, and climbed into the car through the window. The suspect physically assaulted the victim, who was able to exit the vehicle through the passenger side door.

Click to play video: 'Video surfaces of what appears to be a car jacking in Kingston, Ont.'
Video surfaces of what appears to be a car jacking in Kingston, Ont.

The suspect followed the victim, a brief fight occurred and the suspect then fled the scene. The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries that did not need medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, about 5’10” tall, with a slim build and dark brown or black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt.

Description and details of the individual Calgary Police believe to be responsible for an assault and attempted robbery. View image in full screen
Description and details of the individual Calgary Police believe to be responsible for an assault and attempted robbery. Handout / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
AssaultCalgary PoliceCalgaryCrime StoppersVictimAttempted RobberyPhysical AltercationTuxedo Park33 Avenue N.E.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices