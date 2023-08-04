Menu

Canada

Suspect sought after vehicle thefts reported in Peel Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 3:49 pm
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into multiple car thefts in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police are searching for 39-year-old Calvin Peacock, of no fixed address.

Officers said he is wanted for two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count each of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said Peacock is known to arrange test drives for high-end vehicles.

“Peacock has driven stolen vehicles in an aggressive manner towards victims showing no concern for public safety,” officers allege in a news release.

According to police Peacock operates in the Peel Region and other places across the province.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Calvin Peacock, wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Peel Region.
Police are searching for 39-year-old Calvin Peacock, wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Peel Region. Peel Regional Police / handout

Police have released security footage which appears to show a man officers believe to be Peacock in the Mayfield area in Caledon, Ont., on May 15.

The video appears to show two men who are about to get into a car, when the vehicle reverses quickly, knocking one man to the ground.

The other man then appears to attempt to stop the vehicle, and is struck and knocked to the ground as the vehicle drives forward.

Both men then appear to try to stop the vehicle from leaving the parking lot, punching the driver’s side window repeatedly, before the vehicle speeds off.

“If the whereabouts of Peacock are known, do not approach and contact Police immediately,” officers said.

Officers are also seeking to identify a second suspect.

Suspect sought after vehicle thefts reported in Peel Region: police - image
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle thefts.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle thefts. Peel Regional Police / handout

He is five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a thin bild, short black hair, a full beard and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

