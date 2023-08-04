Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Starbucks workers unionize after accepting collective agreement

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 2:39 pm
A Starbucks in Calgary's Millrise neighbourhood became the first to unionize in Alberta on July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
A Starbucks in Calgary's Millrise neighbourhood became the first to vote to unionize in Alberta on July 12, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Starbucks cafe in south Calgary has made history in Alberta, becoming the first of the chain to unionize in the province and the second in the country.

The United Steelworkers (USW) announced a three-year collective agreement on Friday after workers at the Millrise Centre location voted to accept the contract.

“Reaching this deal is such a ground-breaking achievement for us because it does not just benefit the Starbucks workers in Calgary, it sets a precedent for all Starbucks workers as well as the broader coffee industry,” Jacob Dickenscheid, USW Local 1-207 bargaining committee member, said in a statement.

The union said during the bargaining process, it was able secure improved working conditions, better job security, dispute resolution processes and wage increases: five per cent upon ratification and an additional five more per cent in the next two years.

“The collective bargaining agreement reached with the United Steelworkers, which represents 20 partners (employees) at our Millrise Centre Starbucks Drive-Thru in Calgary, Alta., is the result of collaborative and constructive conversations at the bargaining table,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “While we believe our direct relationship as partners is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores, Starbucks has always been committed to bargaining in good faith.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More Alberta Starbucks locations vote to unionize'
More Alberta Starbucks locations vote to unionize

Workers at the Millrise Starbucks voted to unionize in July 2022.

Trending Now

The union said it built on previous unionization work in a Victoria, B.C. location.

“One of the most exciting parts of our accomplishment is that we have taken the ‘blueprint’ the Douglas St. Starbucks store in Victoria set out for us and improved upon it wherever we could. This new deal will hopefully inspire partners here in Canada and across the United States where over 300 stores are currently struggling to reach their first collective agreements,” Dickenscheid said.

Starbucks workers at stores in Calgary, Edmonton and Sherwood Park, Alta., and four cities in B.C. have voted to unionize with USW.

More on Calgary
LabourStarbucksWorkersUnited SteelworkersStarbucks CanadaUnionizationStarbucks unionCalgary StarbucksStarbucks Millrisestarbucks workers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices