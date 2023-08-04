Kidsway at Regina’s QCX designated for those with mobility, cognitive challenges

Send this page to someone via email

Individuals with mobility and cognitive challenges were given the opportunity to experience Regina’s Queen City Ex (QCX) for two hours on Friday morning.

Organizers presented KidsWay day, which they are calling a one-of-a-kind community event designed for an exclusion experience.

“We are thrilled to host KidsWay at QCX, which represents our community’s dedication to inclusivity and empathy,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL). “Our goal is to create a safe, joyful space where guests of all abilities can come together, share experiences, and enjoy themselves, without feeling overwhelmed or excluded.”

Patrick Kippax took his son Connor to KidsWay said this is their third time attending the event. He said having this event helps his family feel included.

“With Connor’s disability, he doesn’t like a lot of noise and being around a lot of people,” he said. “So, this makes it a lot more accessible as a family to come down and enjoy it together.”

KidsWay took place on August 4, 2023, from 10am – 12pm, where 500 individuals were invited to an atmosphere where they can enjoy the excitement of QCX while feeling safe, comfortable, and free to be themselves.

“KidsWay is made possible through a series of community partnerships, which have come together to extend their support and create a memorable experience for those with special needs and their families,” the release read. “This event will include North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) free gate entry passes & stuffed animals, Beyond Van Gogh free admission, a Bluey meet & greet experience, colouring stations, Mascot & Princess meet and greets, and plenty more.”

KidsWay was made possible with support from various local businesses, organizations, and volunteers. According to a release this event was created to make a difference in the lives of special needs individuals and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Organizers focused on providing a quiet and calm environment, safe spaces and sensory-friendly attractions.

