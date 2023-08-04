2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after kidnapping in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged, and one suspect is outstanding in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 5 at around 7:40 p.m., officers received a report of a kidnapping in the Wellington Street West and Bay Street area.

Police said suspects approached the victim and took his car keys.

“The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle, then forced him into another vehicle,” police said in a news release. “The victim was taken to a bank machine, where the suspects demanded money.”

Police said the suspects threatened to assault the victim if he didn’t give them money, and took him to “numerous locations” throughout the city.

Officers said the suspects kept demanding more money from the victim, and threatened him with a firearm and baseball bat, before ultimately dropping him off in the Humber Bay Park area.

“The suspects continued to assault the victim and demand more money before fleeing,” police alleged.

On July 8, a 26-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with several offences including robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping for ransom and assault with a weapon.

Officers said he appeared in court on July 12.

On July 29, a 28-year-old man from Toronto was also arrested. He has been charged with several offences including robbery with violence, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

He appeared on court on July 30.

Police are still seeking to identify one suspect.

He is in his late 20s or early 30s and stands around five-feet-nine-inches tall. He has a medium build and a short beard. Officer said he may go by the name of “Harry Brar.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.