The Saskatoon Fire Department says the careless disposal of solid fuel barbecue ashes resulted in a fire that caused $150,000 in damages early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of Osler Street around 5:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the back of the house.

The scene was turned over to a fire investigator at 7:12 a.m., who found that the fire started on the exterior of the home due to the improper disposal of the ashes.