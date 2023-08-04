Menu

Fire

1 person injured after fire at Toronto cargo container yard

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:44 pm
A Toronto Fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire truck. Gord Edick / Global News
One person is injured after a fire in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto fire told Global News the blaze broke out at a commercial or industrial cargo container yard on Rexdale Boulevard on Friday.

Fire officials said one person was injured and was being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Toronto fire said the blaze had been knocked down and contained, but crews remained at the scene to look for additional embers in the container.

TorontoToronto FireFire Torontorexdale boulevardcontainer yard firefire toronto container firerexdale fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

