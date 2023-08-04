Jackson returns to Jays from family emergency list

See more sharing options

BOSTON – Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list.

Jackson’s son JR was born prematurely in early July.

Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays’ major-league roster and will be active for tonight’s game in Boston.

If Schneider plays it will be his MLB debut. He’s hitting .275 with 21 home runs this season in triple-A.

In corresponding moves, infielder Ernie Clement was optioned to Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch was designated for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.