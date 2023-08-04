New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.

Sixty children are participating in the inaugural edition of the camp, an initiative of the Quebec branch of the Ukrainian National Federation.

Branch president Taras Kulish says the goal of the program is to foster a sense of community among new arrivals and help them integrate in their new environment, using day trips to familiarize participant families with the city. The camp is based out of the federation’s community centre, in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood.

1:58 Young Ukrainian hockey players gear up for Quebec move

The first of two two-week camp sessions wrapped up Friday. So far, the camp has proved to be a critical social touchpoint for refugees who fled the war launched by Russia in eastern Europe, Kulish says.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can only imagine leaving your family, all your cherished belongings behind,” he said in a recent interview. “You arrive in this country where you know nobody, you have no family, no friends. So the building of community through getting to know people of your own culture, you would imagine would be very important.”

The program serves to promote Ukrainian culture while anchoring new immigrants in Montreal, the president explained. He said it creates work for refugees by employing them as camp leaders. It also emphasizes the use of the Ukrainian language among campers, many of whom are attending school in French.

The result is what Kulish described as a “nurturing” setting that instils appreciation for the Ukrainian language and culture.

He said he hopes to secure enough funding to expand the program in the coming years, noting that it received more than 200 applications from interested local families this year.