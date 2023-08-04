Menu

Crime

Reports of man exposing himself to children results in Regina arrest

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:13 pm
regina police service vehicle
Regina police say a 46-year-old man is facing indecent exposure charges. File / Global News
Regina Police Service said a 46-year-old man is facing charges after several reports of him exposing himself to children in the Coronation Park area of the city.

Two girls, aged 11 and 13 reported incidents in October 2022 near McMurchy Avenue and Patton Street, and another girl, aged 12 reported a similar incident in January in the Merlin Crescent area.

Police say each victim described a situation where they were walking home from school and the suspect slowly drove by in his vehicle and exposed himself.

Officers have charged Richard Garry Davis with three counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age. Davis makes his first court appearance on Sept. 19.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims and encourage anyone with information to reach out to the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

