Fire

Home in Mill Woods significantly damaged by fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 11:19 am
A home in Mill Woods was significantly damaged in an early morning fire. View image in full screen
A home in Mill Woods was significantly damaged in an early morning fire. Global News
A home in Mill Woods was significantly damaged in a fire early Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were informed about a fire on 47th Street and 25th Avenue around 1:12 a.m.

Edmonton Fire sent six units to the home and was able to get the fire under control by around 2 a.m. Crews are still at the home and are currently managing hotspots.

There are no reported injuries, Edmonton Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

