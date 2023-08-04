Home in Mill Woods significantly damaged by fire

A home in Mill Woods was significantly damaged in a fire early Friday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were informed about a fire on 47th Street and 25th Avenue around 1:12 a.m.
Edmonton Fire sent six units to the home and was able to get the fire under control by around 2 a.m. Crews are still at the home and are currently managing hotspots.
There are no reported injuries, Edmonton Fire said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
