Home in Mill Woods significantly damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home in Mill Woods was significantly damaged in a fire early Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were informed about a fire on 47th Street and 25th Avenue around 1:12 a.m.

Edmonton Fire sent six units to the home and was able to get the fire under control by around 2 a.m. Crews are still at the home and are currently managing hotspots.

There are no reported injuries, Edmonton Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.