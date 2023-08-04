Peterborough County OPP use spike belt to stop stolen rental vehicle from Niagara area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP deployed a spike belt to help stop a rental vehicle reported stolen from the Niagara Region on Wednesday.

OPP said a complainant reported that a man claiming to be with the rental company arrived to make a repair on the vehicle and that it would be taken for a short drive. He left with the vehicle but did not return.

Police said the rental company was able to monitor the vehicle’s progress through its tracking system. The vehicle left the Niagara area and began travelling on Highway 401. That’s when Whitby and Northumberland OPP began searching for the vehicle.

Northumberland OPP deployed a spike belt, but the vehicle avoided it, police said.

Later, the vehicle was spotted in Hastings and a Northumberland OPP officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the rental vehicle fled.

Peterborough County OPP said that when the vehicle entered its region, officers deployed a spike belt on County Road 45 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The vehicle struck the belt, deflating the tires and coming to a stop.

OPP said the driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a short chase.

A 38-year-old man from Montreal was charged with dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, driving without a licence, possessing stolen property, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.