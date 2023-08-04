Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP use spike belt to stop stolen rental vehicle from Niagara area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 10:07 am
A pursuit of a stolen rental vehicle in the Niagara region ended east of Peterborough after OPP deployed a spike belt in the Norwood area on Aug. 2. A Montreal man faces multiple charges. View image in full screen
A pursuit of a stolen rental vehicle in the Niagara region ended east of Peterborough after OPP deployed a spike belt in the Norwood area on Aug. 2. A Montreal man faces multiple charges. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough County OPP deployed a spike belt to help stop a rental vehicle reported stolen from the Niagara Region on Wednesday.

OPP said a complainant reported that a man claiming to be with the rental company arrived to make a repair on the vehicle and that it would be taken for a short drive. He left with the vehicle but did not return.

Police said the rental company was able to monitor the vehicle’s progress through its tracking system. The vehicle left the Niagara area and began travelling on Highway 401. That’s when Whitby and Northumberland OPP began searching for the vehicle.

Northumberland OPP deployed a spike belt, but the vehicle avoided it, police said.

Later, the vehicle was spotted in Hastings and a Northumberland OPP officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the rental vehicle fled.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP said that when the vehicle entered its region, officers deployed a spike belt on County Road 45 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The vehicle struck the belt, deflating the tires and coming to a stop.

Trending Now

OPP said the driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a short chase.

A 38-year-old man from Montreal was charged with dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, driving without a licence, possessing stolen property, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

More on Crime
Stolen VehiclePeterborough County OPPDangerous DrivingPolice ChasePolice PursuitSpike BeltRental Vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices