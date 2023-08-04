Thunderstorm, hail leave path of destruction in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Much of the City of Kawartha Lakes is in cleanup mode Friday after a powerful thunderstorm and large-size hail fell on Thursday evening.

Thousands of residents in municipality lost power as the storm hit late in the afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and loonie-size hail.

The hail damaged vehicles and homes and vegetation.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service reported in Lindsay multiple roads were flooded and there were downed trees and hydro wires.

Much of the damage was reported in the north end, including several homes under construction which collapsed.

The Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay’s north end is closed as staff address “downed and unsafe trees,” Kawartha Conservation stated Thursday night.

One Hell of a storm in Lindsay #ONStorm. Broken windshield, countless dents on the cars, and holes in the siding of my house the size of my fist. Will be calling the insurance in the morning 😒 pic.twitter.com/Xy8uGUlAmZ — Leigh (@Canadian_gurl14) August 4, 2023

Rough day to be a tree… or a truck in Lindsay #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/cyC4plXu3X — KELLY DAVEY 👩🏼‍🏫✨ (@MsDavey) August 3, 2023

Ken Reid Conservation Area is closed, effectively immediately, pending a trail inspection by staff to address downed and unsafe trees.

We will update the public when Ken Reid has been reopened. pic.twitter.com/WOzEqT0x3q — KawarthaConservation (@KawarthaConserv) August 4, 2023

Today Aug 3 @ 5:10pm EST Kawartha Lakes, ON. Canada pic.twitter.com/N6PUsgeGDO — Sandra Whymark (@SandraWhymark) August 3, 2023

This was during and after the storm cell in Lindsay… thinking something touched down in town #ONStorm Never seen or heard hail this big before ever pic.twitter.com/NsWXfl8lbf — Berkley (@Berkley75617230) August 4, 2023

Environment Canada lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the municipality just before 7 p.m.

— more to come