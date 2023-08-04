Menu

Thunderstorm, hail leave path of destruction in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 10:14 am
Large hail fell in Lindsay, Ont., on Aug. 3 causing damage to vehicles, property and vegetation. View image in full screen
Large hail fell in Lindsay, Ont., on Aug. 3 causing damage to vehicles, property and vegetation. Courtesy Jason Bain
Much of the City of Kawartha Lakes is in cleanup mode Friday after a powerful thunderstorm and large-size hail fell on Thursday evening.

Thousands of residents in municipality lost power as the storm hit late in the afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and loonie-size hail.

The hail damaged vehicles and homes and vegetation.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service reported in Lindsay multiple roads were flooded and there were downed trees and hydro wires.

Much of the damage was reported in the north end, including several homes under construction which collapsed.

The Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay’s north end is closed as staff address “downed and unsafe trees,” Kawartha Conservation stated Thursday night.

Environment Canada lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the municipality just before 7 p.m.

Trending Now

— more to come

Environment CanadaCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayThunderstormHailOntario stormLindsay OntarioHail StormHail Damage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

