Thunderstorm, hail leave path of destruction in City of Kawartha Lakes

Much of the City of Kawartha Lakes is in cleanup mode Friday after a powerful thunderstorm and large-size hail fell on Thursday evening.
Thousands of residents in municipality lost power as the storm hit late in the afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and loonie-size hail.
The hail damaged vehicles and homes and vegetation.
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service reported in Lindsay multiple roads were flooded and there were downed trees and hydro wires.
Much of the damage was reported in the north end, including several homes under construction which collapsed.
The Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay’s north end is closed as staff address “downed and unsafe trees,” Kawartha Conservation stated Thursday night.
Environment Canada lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the municipality just before 7 p.m.
— more to come
- ‘We were shocked:’ Why Canadian business owners are sounding alarms over skyrocketing rent
- Telus cuts 6,000 jobs after net income drops 61% in Q2
- Beloved surrogacy champion Jennifer Allen mourned by families, colleagues, friend
- What is a ‘richcession’? And will it spare the economy from a full-blown downturn?
Comments