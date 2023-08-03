3 people taken to hospital after fail to remain collision in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Airport Road and Clark Boulevard area on Thursday at around 7:23 p.m.

Officers said the collision involved two or three vehicles, with one vehicle failing to remain at the scene.

Peel paramedics told Global News three people were taken to hospital.

Two people were taken to a trauma centre, while one patient was taken to SickKids hospital, paramedics said.

Paramedics also said one dog was killed in the accident.

