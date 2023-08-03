Menu

Crime

3 people taken to hospital after fail to remain collision in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 8:20 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. A female driver is in custody after she allegedly fatally hit a cyclist and attempted to flee the scene by car and on foot in Brampton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. A female driver is in custody after she allegedly fatally hit a cyclist and attempted to flee the scene by car and on foot in Brampton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Three people have been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Airport Road and Clark Boulevard area on Thursday at around 7:23 p.m.

Officers said the collision involved two or three vehicles, with one vehicle failing to remain at the scene.

Peel paramedics told Global News three people were taken to hospital.

Two people were taken to a trauma centre, while one patient was taken to SickKids hospital, paramedics said.

Paramedics also said one dog was killed in the accident.

