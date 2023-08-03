Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado touches down near Ottawa Thursday evening, Environment Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 7:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Could tornado sirens be used in Canada? Unlikely, and here’s why'
Could tornado sirens be used in Canada? Unlikely, and here’s why
WATCH: Could tornado sirens be used in Canada? Unlikely, and here's why
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area this evening during a severe thunderstorm.

It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time.

There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain.

Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean.

The fire service says everyone got out of the home safely and the home’s structural integrity was not damaged, but it’s not clear whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

Severe storms in mid-July brought tornados to Barrhaven, which is another south Ottawa neighbourhood, and to Mirabel, Que.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Future of tornadoes changing in Canada, Ontario twister shows'
Future of tornadoes changing in Canada, Ontario twister shows

Barrhaven is only about 30 kilometres west of Metcalfe, where Thursday’s tornado was spotted.

Trending Now

About 125 homes were damaged in Barrhaven during the July 13 storm, said Kim Ayotte, the general manager of emergency and protective services for the City of Ottawa.

Most of the damage involved roofs being ripped off homes, broken windows and damage from falling trees. There were no serious injuries.

Aaron Jaffe, an engineering researcher at the Northern Tornado Project, told The Canadian Press in July that the tornado appeared to have had a path more than 100 metres wide and several kilometres long.

— With files from Liam Fox.

More on Canada
Environment CanadaOttawaTornadoottawa tornadotornado ottawatornado Ontariotornado in ottawametcalfe tornadometcalfre ontario
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices