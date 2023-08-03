Menu

Canada

Family identifies teen found dead after disappearing in Lake Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 6:53 pm
A photo of Malcolm Belgrave from a GoFundMe campaign seeking to assist his family in covering the expenses for a memorial service. Belgrave disappeared into Lake Ontario July 29, 2023 during an excursion with friends. View image in full screen
A photo of Malcolm Belgrave from a GoFundMe campaign seeking to assist his family in covering the expenses for a memorial service. Belgrave disappeared into Lake Ontario July 29, 2023 during an excursion with friends. GoFundMe
The 14-year-old who went missing on Lake Ontario Saturday and was later found dead by searchers has been identified publicly by family members.

Malcolm Belgrave is being remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be “sadly missed by so many,” according to those closest to him.

In a statement, Belgrave’s mother thanked residents, first responders, searchers, friends at Cathedral High School, teammates at East Hamilton Soccer Club and fellow cadets from RCSCC Triumph.

Emergency services in Hamilton began looking for Belgrave after friends reported him missing during an excursion near Woodland Avenue and Beach Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on July 29.

Police said the youth was on a flotation device that went underwater.

The search involved local police, fire, paramedics, coast guard, provincial police and members of the Canadian Air Force.

A team piloting drones from Mohawk College‘s Unmanned and Remote Sensing Innovation Centre (URSIC) also took part.

On Sunday search efforts continued, with no updates on either Monday or Tuesday.

Hamilton police announced late on Wednesday that the 14-year-old had been found dead.

Details on a memorial service for Belgrave have yet to be revealed.

