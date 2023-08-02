Menu

Canada

Teenager found dead after disappearing in Lake Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 9:18 pm
Crews searched Lake Ontario after the teenager went missing. View image in full screen
Crews searched Lake Ontario after the teenager went missing. Hamilton police
The search for a 14-year-old who went missing in Lake Ontario has ended in tragedy, police say.

Emergency services in Hamilton began a search on Saturday after a 14-year-old went out onto the lake with their friends.

Police said the youth was on a floatation device that went underwater. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a search operation began with various emergency services scanning the lake for signs of the missing teen.

The search involved local police, fire, paramedics, coast guard, provincial police and members of the Canadian Air Force.

On Sunday search efforts continued, with no updates on either Monday or Tuesday.

Hamilton police announced late on Wednesday that the 14-year-old had been found dead.

Officers thanked citizens and emergency crews for their “incredible efforts” during the search.

