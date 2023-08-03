Kawartha Lakes Food Source in Lindsay, Ont. broken into twice

Send this page to someone via email

A food bank in Lindsay, Ont., says it has been the target of two break-ins recently.

On its social media pages and website on Thursday, Kawartha Lakes Food Source says its distribution centre was broken into on two occasions. The not-for-profit organization collects and redistributes food to member organizations each month,

Approximately $500 of staple food items that included non-perishables, milk and frozen meat along with some office equipment were stolen, the centre stated.

“The individual(s) did not damage anything, did not make a mess, did not take everything,” the centre stated.

“We believe the break-ins at the distribution centre demonstrates the level of both need and desperation that many in our community are feeling. Does this make it right to break-in to any establishment and steal? Absolutely not.”

Story continues below advertisement

The organization says poverty impacts approximately 10.2 per cent of residents in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Food banks, they say, are a short-term solution to the greater issue of poverty.

The centre says the thefts will be felt by those who utilize or rely on the service.

“Many rely on food banks to help ensure that they have something to eat so they can pay the rent to keep their home,” the centre stated.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at klcrimestoppers.com.

On Wednesday, the centre stated it was in “severe need” of canned soup, canned vegetables, and canned pasta donations.

“We’re asking the public to consider donating any of these items if you’re able,” the centre stated. “The shelves at our distribution centre are far too empty to feed the number of clients we’re serving, and these items are always highly requested at our member food banks.”

Food donations can be dropped off at any of the blue donation bins located around Lindsay, or directly at the distribution centre at 164 Needham St.