Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region home prices dropped in July for first time in 4 months

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 4:06 pm
A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It appears the rise in interest rates may be beginning to have an effect on the Waterloo Region real estate market again.

In July, sale prices dropped in the region for the first time in four months, according to data released by the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors.

They say the average cost of buying a home in the area was $795,778 in July, which is down 5.2 per cent from June. While the price was down compared to June, it was still an increase year-over-year of 5.8 per cent.

In lockstep with the increase, the cost of a detached home was $920,635 in July which is down 84.4 per cent from a month earlier but up 8.8 per cent from July 2022.

While prices were down in July, it was not due to a lack of sales as WRAR says that 607 homes changed hands in the area last month which is up 10.4 per cent from July 2022 but down 22.6 per cent from the previous five-year average.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Waterloo Region residential real estate market experienced some growth in terms of unit sales and supply in July, with home prices showing moderate fluctuations,” WRAR president Megan Bell stated.

Trending Now

“Despite the Bank of Canada’s most recent interest rate hike, we saw more sellers coming off the sidelines with new listing activity reaching its second highest level for the month of July in over a decade.”

A total of 1,194 new listings hit the market in July, which is a slight increase of 1.4 per cent year over year but well above the ten-year average for the month.

At the end of the month there were still 1,107 homes on the market which is down 14.8 per cent from a year earlier.

While there were plenty of homes sold last month, they are starting to sell at a slower rate as realtors say it took 16 days on average to shift a house in June.

More on Canada
Real EstateKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsHome salesKWARKitchener real estateWaterloo real estateKitchener-Waterloo Association of RealtorsReal Estate Newscambridge real estateCambridge Association of RealtorsWaterloo Region Association of RealtorsWRAR
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices