Crime

Toronto man charged after bottle with flammable liquid thrown into bar: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 2:14 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at a bar in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers received a report of a fire in the Royal York Road and Newcastle Street area.

Officers said a man threw a liquor bottle containing flammable liquid into the building.

Toronto fire told Global News on Wednesday that the blaze broke out at a two-storey building with a commercial unit on the ground floor and apartments above.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred in the restaurant on the ground floor.

According to police, the man was allegedly seen lighting a second liquor bottle on fire and throwing it into the building.

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 65-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with possessing incendiary material for arson, assault with a weapon, arson with disregard for human life, mischief endangering life and uttering threats.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

