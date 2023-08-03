Toronto man charged after bottle with flammable liquid thrown into bar: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged in connection with a fire at a bar in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers received a report of a fire in the Royal York Road and Newcastle Street area.

Officers said a man threw a liquor bottle containing flammable liquid into the building.

Toronto fire told Global News on Wednesday that the blaze broke out at a two-storey building with a commercial unit on the ground floor and apartments above.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred in the restaurant on the ground floor.

According to police, the man was allegedly seen lighting a second liquor bottle on fire and throwing it into the building.

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 65-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with possessing incendiary material for arson, assault with a weapon, arson with disregard for human life, mischief endangering life and uttering threats.

He appeared in court on Thursday.