Calgary to slow down traffic along all of Kensington Road

Calgarians going through the West Hillhurst neighbourhood might notice some changes on Kensington Road starting this month.

The city announced traffic calming measures along the road, between Crowchild Trail and 14th Street Northwest.

For drivers, the city is reducing the road to a single lane of traffic in each direction and reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h, mirroring what’s already in place along Kensington Road from 10th to 14th Street Northwest. Added parking will also go in between 18th and 19th Street Northwest.

For people who walk or wheel along Kensington Road, the city is extending the curbs along the road and at most crosswalks. A permanent, rapid-flashing crosswalk beacons will also be going in at 16th Street Northwest and a temporary one at 18A Street Northwest during construction.

The changes are similar to the ones put in along First Avenue Northeast in Bridgeland.

A recent collision review and traffic assessment led to the changes along the 1.6 kilometre stretch of road. The city anticipates the changes may result in a “slight change” in traffic patterns, but does not expect higher congestion.

“We actively worked with organizations like the West Hillhurst Community Association and others to identify what changes would help address safety concerns we heard from the public and the data we received,” Tony Churchill, a mobility safety coordinator with the city, said in a statement. “By implementing these short-term measures, we are prioritizing a safer environment for residents until a permanent solution is established.”

The West Hillhurst Community Association said they welcome the safety improvements along the “key neighbourhood street” that has schools, parks and businesses along it.

“These measures will make the street safer and more welcoming for all users and especially children, families and seniors,” Janice Paskey said.

The city said it will evaluate the changes, taking in feedback from residents and businesses, and will make a final decision on permanent infrastructure changes from there.