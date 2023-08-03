Sleeping homeless man sprayed with paint in unprovoked attack

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP say a homeless man was the victim of an unprovoked attack after he was doused with paint while sleeping on the sidewalk. Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers.

Police say on July 25, between 11 a.m. and noon, an unknown number of people walked up to an unhoused man and threw paint all over him and his belongings. The man was sleeping in a wooded area in a park in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Parkland RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact them or Crime Stoppers.