Crime

Sleeping homeless man sprayed with paint in unprovoked attack

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 1:00 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer. View image in full screen
An attack on a sleeping homeless man in Spruce Grove, Alta., is being investigated by Parkland RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parkland RCMP say a homeless man was the victim of an unprovoked attack after he was doused with paint while sleeping on the sidewalk. Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers.

Police say on July 25, between 11 a.m. and noon, an unknown number of people walked up to an unhoused man and threw paint all over him and his belongings. The man was sleeping in a wooded area in a park in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Click to play video: 'Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End'
Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End

Parkland RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact them or Crime Stoppers.

HomelessCrime StoppersSpruce GroveUnhousedParkland RCMPunprovoked attackPCMP
