Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman was wounded in a stabbing early Thursday in Brampton.
Police said the stabbing happened near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
Investigators said a man has been taken into custody.
The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known.
