Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman was wounded in a stabbing early Thursday in Brampton.

Police said the stabbing happened near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said a man has been taken into custody.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a stabbing near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. James Davidson / Global News

DISTURBANCE:

-Vanderbrink Dr/Sugarcane Av #Brampton

– Female adult suffered stab wound(s)

– Female taken to local hospital with unknown extent of injuries

– Adult male in custody

– C/R at 4:49 a.m.

– PR23-0249906 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 3, 2023