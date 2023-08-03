Menu

Crime

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 7:44 am
Police on scene following a stabbing near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. James Davidson / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a woman was wounded in a stabbing early Thursday in Brampton.

Police said the stabbing happened near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said a man has been taken into custody.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known.

Police on scene following a stabbing near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing near Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. James Davidson / Global News

