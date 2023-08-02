Crankworx Summer Series stops at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Some top mountain biking athletes have come to SilverStar Mountain Resort to compete in the Crankworx Summer Series.

“Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines,” states a press release.

The series returns to the North Okanagan for its fourth year, with slopestyle events, dual slalom, pump track and more.

“This weekend there’s going to be a couple hundred athletes, there will be about 30-40 here at Slopestyle,” said Darren Kinnaird, managing director of Crankworx.

Leading up to the competition, the athletes are getting warmed up by taking runs on the track and by the time the competition picks up speed on Friday, they’ll be in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Having the top names in the sport on the mountain has attracted the next generation of Crankworx hopefuls to the sidelines.

“A lot of the kids who are growing up in the bike part this is who they idolize so they are really stoked to be able to see these riders they have seen on films and youtube live,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

One of the most coveted autographs is Brett Rheeder’s who helped design and build this slopestyle track.

“This event being a Crankworx stop means everything to me,” said Rheeder. “I built my whole career and name through Crankworx events and to have this course as a Crankworx stop means a lot.”

The Crankworx Summer Series runs Aug. 4 to Aug. 5 and spectators are more than welcome to watch the competition. For more information visit www.crankworx.com